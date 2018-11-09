WorldDAB à Berlin : le DAB+ en Allemagne, en Angleterre et en Australie

La Lettre Pro de la Radio & des Médias
La bonne de la santé de la radio dans ces trois pays réside en grande partie grâce à l'attention portée à l'innovation et au contenu. Le DAB+ est un acteur qui joue donc un rôle important dans le mélange hertzien ou IP de la radio linéaire ou à la demande. Entretien exclusif en vidéo et en anglais avec Siobhann Kenny, Joan Warner et Michaël Oschmann.



Siobhann Kenny (RadioCentre)
CEO of the Industry body for UK commercial radio responsible for marketing the medium / Chair @ UK Radioplayer

Joan Warner (Commercial Radio Australia)
CEO at the national industry body representing 99% of Australia's commercial radio broadcasters

Michael Oschmann (MüllerMedien)
CEO and Experienced Board Member in the online media industry - Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Digital Strategy, Mobile Advertising, Start-up Ventures, and Sales.


