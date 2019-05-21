La Lettre Pro de la Radio & des Médias - La Puissance du Média Radio

2019 edition of MBT Conference to take place in Hungary

Mardi 21 Mai 2019


The meeting of Regional Broadcasting Organisations and Transmitting Equipment Manufacturers
- MBT- sees the likes of broadcasters, regulators, system integrators, distributors coming together for one Europe’s most important yearly events for the broadcasting industry.
This year , the MBT conference will take place in Budapest on May 22–24.


This year's MBT conference will focus on the challenges as well as positive aspects of the chances in broadcasting and consumer trends.
This includes the latest advancements across Europe including the  European Electronics Communication Code (EECC) which requires all new radios sold in the EU to be capable of receiving digital terrestrial radio, in addition to any FM or AM functionality.  

This year's MBT conference will also have the first seminar organised by WorldDAB Spectrum and Network Implementation Committee (SNIC).
SNIC replaces the previous Regulation and Spectrum Committee, as it includes discussions, implementation and knowledge sharing regarding the implementation of DAB+ networks.
The committee is also focused on holding seminars to assist current and prospective DAB+ markets to carry out DAB networks successfully. The committee's first seminar will take place in Budapest from 14.00 - 16.00 on Wednesday May 22. 
The topic of this first seminar will be " Best practice for implementation of SFN networks" and will include examples from Italy, Norway, Poland , United Kingdom and Germany. 

Furthermore, an update will be given about the ongoing work being done by various broadcast organisations and the automotive sector to ensure radio's place in the connected car. Hannon will also give insight into the marketing of DAB across the EU and how WorldDAB is able to assist in launching DAB+.

For more information, including the full list of speakers and event agenda go to 
https://mbt2019.ahrt.hu/


Andy Leve
