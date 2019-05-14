Denmark to launch Radioplayer



Radioplayer Denmark is a partnership between Radioplayer Worldwide and various Danish broadcasters from the private, public and non-profit sectors.

This collaboration sees Denmark becoming the 10th country to adopt the Radioplayer platform, which is now in it’s 8th year. The Danish Radioplayer app will launch this summer under the name “Mere Radio” and will initially have 60 radio stations accessible nationwide. Marianne Bugge Zederkof, Director of Danske Medier, said: We’re looking forward to adding our weight to the crucial work that Radioplayer is doing, to secure radio’s place in the car dashboards and connected devices of the future.”



The agreement between Radioplayer Worldwide and the Danish broadcasters will provide Danish broadcasters with access to Radioplayer’s partnerships with the likes of DTS/Xperi and automobile groups, including Audi and VW amongst others.

These partnerships ensure that radio is still prominent in car dashboards and future devices.

The Radioplayer model was first developed in 2011 as collaboration between the BBC and commercial radio in the UK. Since then, the likes of Norway, Belgium and Austria have also gone on to adopt the platform. A unique selling point of the Radioplayer platform is that its systems are specific to the country in which it is launched, and is operated by the stations it serves.



There are shared technical standards for the browser including the radio-discovery apps, and the back-end systems, which power them, but broadcasters have control over their own branding, streaming, and commercial deals.



The Danish Radioplayer app will use the Radioplayer styling, the red brand colour, and the same app icon as in other countries. Stations will be available through integrations with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Smart Device Link, Chromecast, smartwatches, and Sonos - all powered by the Radioplayer metadata platform. Each countries system is linked to the ‘Worldwide Radioplayer API’, which is a single feed of radio station data for car firms and device manufacturers to access.

This can power new hybrid radio interfaces, capable of switching automatically between DAB +, FM, and streaming for seamless listening, regardless of connectivity.

Michael Hill, Radioplayer Managing Director said: “We look forward to Denmark becoming our tenth member country, and taking a seat at the Radioplayer Worldwide table. We may need to get a bigger one, as it looks like there’ll be further country launches to announce soon”.



Radioplayer Worldwide, the global shared radio platform, is a partnership between UK Radioplayer, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Norway, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland and Peru. It was created to explore opportunities for international technological collaboration across radio. For more see



