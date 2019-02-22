Way To Go Radio WORLDDAB - Interview with Patrick Hannon

WorldDAB provides specific solutions and advice on all aspects of the switchover from analogue to digital radio.

This includes regulation, licensing, technical trials, network build-out, marketing and production of new digital radio content.



In the next few months, over 15 cities are expected to see the launch of DAB+, including Toulouse, Bordeaux, Dijon, Grenoble, Saint-Étienne, Tours, Orléans and Poitiers. By 2020, 70 percent of France's population will be covered by DAB+ signals.



Watch the interview our journalist, Andy Leve, had with World DAB President, Patrick Hannon, as he outlines the developments, challenges and the "five C's".

