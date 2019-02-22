Way To Go Radio WORLDDAB - Interview with Patrick Hannon

Vendredi 22 Février 2019


If radio is to remain relevant in the 21 century, it needs to innovate. The problem is that FM spectrum is full. DAB+ addresses this situation by offering listeners new features and many more services.


WorldDAB provides specific solutions and advice on all aspects of the switchover from analogue to digital radio. 
This includes regulation, licensing, technical trials, network build-out, marketing and production of new digital radio content.  

In the next few months, over 15 cities are expected to see the launch of DAB+, including  Toulouse, Bordeaux, Dijon, Grenoble, Saint-Étienne, Tours, Orléans and Poitiers.  By 2020, 70 percent of France's population will be covered by DAB+ signals. 

Watch the interview our journalist, Andy Leve, had with World DAB President, Patrick Hannon, as he outlines the developments, challenges and the "five C's". 
 


Andy Leve
Andy Leve is an Independent South African Television Producer, Radio Host and Producer and... En savoir plus sur cet auteur


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 22 Février 2019 - 19:36 Way To Go Radio RCS

Vendredi 22 Février 2019 - 19:33 Way to Go radio - European Radio Show - Joe D'Angelo - XPERI

Featured Video
Lire la suite
Download the last EDITION of THE MAGAZINE for the RADIODAYS EUROPE
Whish to be part of the next Magazine? Contact Andy!
andy@theradioletter.com
Copyright © Editions HF 2011 - Tous droits réservés
Contact : 05 55 18 03 61 - redaction@lalettre.pro - Fax : 05 55 18 27 97
Plan du site | RSS Syndication