Way To Go Radio RCS

RCS is the worlds largest broadcast software company.

For radio, the company has been manufacturing software that has assisted in shaping everything from song rotation, news and traffic scheduling.



Their product range has browser-based extensions designed for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.



Radio stations are able to utilise the “from-anywhere” feature of Selector2GO, Zetta2GO and Aquira2GO.

The former allows remote access for the user, and cloud-based solutions are also being developed.



Watch the interview our journalist, Andy Leve had with Lionel Guiffant, General Manager RCS France.

