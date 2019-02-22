Way To Go Radio RCS

Vendredi 22 Février 2019


RCS is continuously advancing the radio experience.


RCS is the worlds largest broadcast software company.   
For radio, the company has been manufacturing software that has assisted in shaping everything from song rotation, news and traffic scheduling. 

Their product range has browser-based extensions designed for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets. 

Radio stations are able to utilise the  “from-anywhere” feature of Selector2GO, Zetta2GO and Aquira2GO.  
The former allows remote access for the user, and cloud-based solutions are also being developed. 

Watch the interview our journalist, Andy Leve had with Lionel Guiffant, General Manager RCS France.
 


Andy Leve
Andy Leve is an Independent South African Television Producer, Radio Host and Producer and... En savoir plus sur cet auteur


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 22 Février 2019 - 19:38 Way To Go Radio WORLDDAB - Interview with Patrick Hannon

Vendredi 22 Février 2019 - 19:33 Way to Go radio - European Radio Show - Joe D'Angelo - XPERI

Featured Video
Lire la suite
Download the last EDITION of THE MAGAZINE for the RADIODAYS EUROPE
Whish to be part of the next Magazine? Contact Andy!
andy@theradioletter.com
Copyright © Editions HF 2011 - Tous droits réservés
Contact : 05 55 18 03 61 - redaction@lalettre.pro - Fax : 05 55 18 27 97
Plan du site | RSS Syndication