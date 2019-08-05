SOUND ADVICE : CREATING CONNECTIONS WITH THE LISTENER THROUGH IMAGING AND SOUND

How can an imaging producer, use sounds and voice to create a



connection with the listener?

Connecting with the listener at every opportunity is one of utmost

importance. Every single choice a producer makes has a cumulative

effect and impacts the brand. Therefore whether it’s the choice of

voiceover or the FX [effects] package you are using, or a simple music bed, they

must all be in sync with what we know the target listener will connect

with. Sometimes, not enough thought is put into the basics, and

spending time really understanding what the listener will respond to

favourably is time well spent.



A lot of attention and advice is given to on-air talent [hosts and presenters ] but what are some golden nuggets that you have to give to producers when it comes to using and creating sounds to enhance the content?



I always encourage all producers to try and approach each task as a

creative challenge. How can we communicate what we need to in a way

that will get attention and also reinforce something about the station

or brand? It’s too easy to go down a tried and tested route when

producing for example, a music image promo. So how do we tell the

story in a new and engaging way? Following the road most travelled

isn’t always the best option. Also, I’m not a fan of ‘fashion over

function’. Making something sound great without it actually delivering

the message is of no use at all.

Often simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.



How do Brand Managers and Imaging Producers balance each other out to best create, execute and maintain the overall objective?



Ultimately the brand manager is usually part of the senior team who

are developing the strategy of the business and station. The imaging

producers, at every level, then need to find a way of sonically

interpreting that strategy and making audio that will appeal to the

target and enhance the brand position. The Head of Imaging needs to

fully understand the brand objectives and have detailed discussions

with any brand manager about what the ‘brand sound’ will be. It’s

their job to convert that vision into sound. Good imaging producers

can do that with ease and a display a creative flair in doing so.



Are there ' essential tools' and programs needed to create compelling/engaging audio or is imagination as important when sound designing?

Every great imaging producer that I have worked with has a good

balance of technical abilities and creative skills. You don’t need to

have the best technical knowledge and know every plug-in available to

be a great producer.

All the best FX [effects] packages or compression settings

in the world aren’t going to make a poor idea good.

Similarly, you need enough skill to technically know how to make a creative idea come

to life.

For example, if I say I want to set a morning show promo on

the moon, they need to know how to achieve that sound instantaneously.

There are some producers who are technical specialists and their role

is not necessarily to have ideas, but to execute other people’s ideas.

There’s a place for them too. And they really do know all the best

plug-ins!



Is there a formulaic approach when it comes to creating imaging or is every case different ?

I always approach any piece of work by asking what we want to achieve

with it. What’s the message? What do we want listeners to take away

from this piece of audio? That can then help you with structure.

Different objectives require different approaches,so there really

isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ approach. I wish there was a magic

formula! But often formulas leads to a lack of creative ambition - and

that’s not good for any radio station. Creativity should always be at

the core of what we try and do with imaging and production.





Advise to stations on creating memorable 'sonic moments '

Do something that will create attention. Many pieces of audio wash

over the listener, but what will make them lean forward and turn the

radio up? Tell stories. Write great copy. Use silence. Think big.

Speak the league do the listener, not of a radio producer. All these

kind of techniques can help turn an average piece of audio into

something more significant and create a memorable sonic moment.

And ensure as a producer, you tolerate the discomfort of not having it

quite right yet. Too often producers rush their work to get it

finished. Allow time for great ideas to grow. Creativity is not a race

to the finish line.

Nik started his career in radio working alongside the legendary record producer, Pete Waterman at Radio City in Liverpool during the late 1980's.

​

His roles in radio have included being a producer, on-air presenter, Music Director at Virgin Radio, Executive Producer at Kiss 100 and Programme Director at 95.8 Capital FM.

Find him here : www.nikgoodman.com