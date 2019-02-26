Publicité

RadioDNS now consulting for radio stations and automotive manufacturers.

RadioDNS Hybrid Radio combines terrestrial broadcast radio technologies with internet technologies.
This combination enhances the listening process through visualization, metadata and tagging. In other words, RadioDNS's hybrid radio provides the link between what is on the air and what is provided over the internet.


Now, RadioDNS is consulting with both radio stations and automotive manufacturers, internationally. This is being done to decide on a uniform approach of displaying radio stations information on vehicle dashboards.

There is currently a Standard Terms of Use agreement between radio stations and automotive manufacturers. 
The current agreement was made after meetings with RadioDNS's broadcasting and automotive industry members. This agreement negates any contractual obligations. 

The objective of the consultation is to have the majority of broadcasters and automotive manufacturers reach an agreement on the standard terms of content without there being any paperwork or legal costs involved. 

As it stands, automotive manufacturers are interested in using the content provided by radio stations but want to have a clearer understanding of what radio stations consider to be acceptable use. 

The standard terms aim to provide that clarity for both radio and the automotive industry, and for radio to keep control over how the content is used.

Nick Piggott, Project Director of RadioDNS said: "We want radio stations to use the consultation period to tell us if they could offer their content to automotive manufacturers under these proposed terms, and if not, why not "?
  
The consultation paper is available here  https://radiodns.org/get-involved/project-logo/  
The deadline for responses is 12 April 2019 after which RadioDNS will provide feedback, based on the findings received. 
Source : www.radiodns.org
