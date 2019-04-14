Brandy Jingles expands its sonic powers

Brandy produced 15 cuts for the German-language private channel as well as beds for news, traffic and weather.
The Swiss Canal 3 started 2019 with goals to develop a strong sonic identity, and it seems that Brandy , heeded the call.
The decision to collaborate with Brandy came after a rigorous selection process involving several jingle producers in Europe.
Programme Leader at Canal 3, Kevin Gander, is thoroughly impressed ,"wow, the result is great! We are overjoyed! Choosing to work with Brandy was definitely the right decision.”
"Signature values" are what drive the Brandy Jingles team. They believe in custom designing packages that integrate with your brand.
Take a listen to just how they do exactly that:
https://soundcloud.com/brandingcompany/aircheck-canal-3-deutsch
