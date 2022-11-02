BBC Radio et BBC Sounds célèbrent les 70 ans de l'Official Singles Chart

BBC Radio 2 célèbrera cet anniversaire en diffusant chacune des chansons les plus écoutées de 1960 à 1999 lors de leurs émissions "Sounds Of The 60s, 70s, 80s et 90s" les samedi 11 et dimanche 12 novembre. De plus, un programme unique sur BBC Sounds - "Most Streamed Chart: 1952-1959" - présentera les chansons de ces années, présentées par Ricky Wilson.
BBC Radio 1 diffusera également les chansons les plus écoutées sorties de 2000 à 2022, avec la décennie 2000-2010 présentée par Vick Hope et Katie Thistleton, et la décennie 2011-2022 présenté par Jack Saunders.
Pour Robert Gallacher, rédacteur en chef de BBC Radio Pop Networks : "Nous sommes ravis de marquer le 70e anniversaire de l'Official Singles Chart. Avec la sortie de ce nouveau classement, il est particulièrement fascinant de voir quelles chansons classiques du passé sont évaluées par les consommateurs de musique d'aujourd'hui, et comment cet attrait peut être stimulé par l'exposition via la télévision, les publicités et les réseaux sociaux. Ce palmarès est un véritable témoignage de l'intemporalité de la brillante musique pop".
Ce classement (à retrouver ICI) compile 70 chansons ayant marqué les 70 dernières années, sans les succès issus de la thématique de Noël.
Most Streamed Chart : 1952-1959
1952 Singin' In The Rain by Gene Kelly
1953 That’s Amore, by Dean Martin
1954 I've Got A Woman, by Ray Charles
1955 Tutti Frutti, by Little Richard
1956 I Walk The Line,, by Johnny Cash
1957 Jailhouse Rock, by Elvis Presley
1958 Johnny B Goode, by Chuck Berry
1959 Put Your Head On My Shoulder, by Paul Anka
Most Streamed Chart : 1960-1969
1960 At Last, by Etta James
1961 Stand By Me, by Ben E King
1962 Cry To Me, by Solomon Burke
1963 Be My Baby, by The Ronettes
1964 My Girl, by The Temptations
1965 I Can't Help Myself, by The Four Tops
1966 Paint It Black, by The Rolling Stones
1967 Ain't No Mountain High Enough, by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
1968 (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay, by Otis Redding
1969 Here Comes The Sun, by The Beatles
Most Streamed Chart : 1970-1979
1970 Your Song, by Elton John
1971 Take Me Home Country Roads, by John Denver
1972 Tiny Dancer, by Elton John
1973 Jolene, by Dolly Parton
1974 Sweet Home Alabama, by Lynyrd Skynyrd
1975 Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen
1976 Go Your Own Way, by Fleetwood Mac
1977 Dreams, by Fleetwood Mac
1978 September, by Earth Wind & Fire
1979 Don't Stop Me Now, by Queen
Most Streamed Chart : 1980-1989
1980 Another One Bites The Dust, by Queen
1981 Don't Stop Believin’, by Journey
1982 Africa, by Toto
1983 Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), by Eurythmics
1984 Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, by Wham
1985 Summer Of '69, by Bryan Adams
1986 Livin' On A Prayer, by Bon Jovi
1987 I Wanna Dance With Somebody, by Whitney Houston
1988 Everywhere, by Fleetwood Mac
1989 We Didn't Start The Fire, by Billy Joel
Most Streamed Chart : 1990-1999
1990 Thunderstruck, by AC/DC
1991 Smells Like Teen Spirit, by Nirvana
1992 Creep, by Radiohead
1993 What Is Love, by Haddaway
1994 Juicy, by The Notorious B.I.G
1995 Wonderwall, by Oasis
1996 No Diggity, by Blackstreet Ft. Dr Dre
1997 Bitter Sweet Symphony, by The Verve
1998 Iris, by Goo Goo Dolls
1999 No Scrubs, by TLC
Most Streamed Chart : 2000-2010
2000 Dancing In The Moonlight, by Toploader
2001 How You Remind Me, by Nickelback
2002 Lose Yourself, by Eminem
2003 Mr Brightside, by The Killers
2004 Let Me Love You, by Mario
2005 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, by Arctic Monkeys
2006 Naïve, by The Kooks
2007 Fluorescent Adolescent, by Arctic Monkeys
2008 I'm Yours, by Jason Mraz
2009 Party In The USA, by Miley Cyrus
2010 Love The Way You Lie, by Eminem Ft. Rihanna
Most Streamed Chart : 2011-2022
2011 Someone Like You, by Adele
2012 Let Her Go, by Passenger
2013 Riptide, by Vance Joy
2014 Thinking Out Loud, by Ed Sheeran
2015 Cheap Thrills, by Sia
2016 Say You Won't Let Go, by James Arthur
2017 Shape Of You, by Ed Sheeran
2018 Someone You Loved, by Lewis Capaldi
2019 Dance Monkey, by Tones & I
2020 Head & Heart, by Joel Corry Ft. MNEK
2021 Bad Habits, by Ed Sheeran
2022 As It Was, by Harry Styles
