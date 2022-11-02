BBC Radio et BBC Sounds célèbrent les 70 ans de l'Official Singles Chart

1960 At Last, by Etta James

1961 Stand By Me, by Ben E King

1962 Cry To Me, by Solomon Burke

1963 Be My Baby, by The Ronettes

1964 My Girl, by The Temptations

1965 I Can't Help Myself, by The Four Tops

1966 Paint It Black, by The Rolling Stones

1967 Ain't No Mountain High Enough, by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

1968 (Sittin' On The) Dock Of The Bay, by Otis Redding

1969 Here Comes The Sun, by The Beatles