WorldDAB launches new DAB+ committee

The organisation states that the previous Regulation and Spectrum Committee will now include the discussion and exchange of knowledge and best practice regarding the implementation of DAB+ networks.
The new committee will hold a 2-hour seminar focusing on helping emerging and existing DAB+ markets carry out DAB+ networks successfully.The first seminar of the WorldDAB Spectrum and Network Implementation Committee will take place in Budapest,Hungary at 14:00 – 16:00 on 22 May.
The topic of this first seminar will be ‘Best practice for implementation of SFN networks’, with case studies from Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway and Poland. This seminar is free of charge and is open to members and non-members of WorldDAB. However, preregistration is required. You can register here : https://www.worlddab.org/events/detail/544#!registration
The topics and activities of the Spectrum and Network Implementation Committee will be advisory as well as the best practices on :transmission site building, DAB+ multiplexing and sound processing, DAB+ monitoring and signal distribution and data service implementation.
For more information go to www.worlddab.org