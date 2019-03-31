La Lettre Pro de la Radio & des Médias - La Puissance du Média Radio

WorldDAB launches new DAB+ committee

Dimanche 31 Mars 2019


The WorldDAB Spectrum and Network Implementation Committee (SNIC) has been launched to support the implementation of DAB+ networks.
This is as a result of the increased rate at which DAB+ needs to be implemented in Europe and further afield.


The organisation states that the previous Regulation and Spectrum Committee will now include the discussion and exchange of knowledge and best practice regarding the implementation of DAB+ networks.

The new committee will hold a 2-hour seminar focusing on helping emerging and existing DAB+ markets carry out DAB+ networks successfully. 
The first seminar of the WorldDAB Spectrum and Network Implementation Committee will take place in Budapest,Hungary at 14:00 – 16:00 on 22 May.  

The topic of this first seminar will be ‘Best practice for implementation of SFN networks’, with case studies from Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway and Poland. This seminar is free of charge and is open to members and non-members of WorldDAB. However, preregistration is required. You can register here https://www.worlddab.org/events/detail/544#!registration 

The topics and activities of the Spectrum and Network Implementation Committee will be advisory as well as the best practices on :transmission site building, DAB+ multiplexing and sound processing, DAB+ monitoring and signal distribution and data service implementation. 

For more information go to www.worlddab.org


