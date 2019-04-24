Frontier Smart Technologies launches world's first integrated Smart Radio Chip



UK based Frontier Smart Technologies, has unveiled Chorus 4 – the world’s first integrated Smart Radio chip.

Chorus 4 will lead a new generation of solutions for radios that have Internet connectivity, DAB / DAB+ and FM capabilities.





Through the combination of internet, DAB / DAB+ and FM in a single device, Smart Radios provide end-users with a complete range of listening options. These options include an increasing number of DAB / DAB+ services, many Internet radio stations, podcasts, online music services, such as Deezer and Spotify.



Frontier CEO Anthony Sethill, said: “Venice X is a cost-optimised solution, based on the world’s first dedicated Smart Radio silicon, Chorus 4. Offering IP, DAB and FM in a single integrated package, at a lower cost than any comparable solution, Venice X offers brands the opportunity to develop Smart Radios at truly mass-market prices.”



The Smart Radio comes with Bluetooth and has a full colour user display. The inclusion of DAB and FM ensures that the radio can operate even when the Internet is inaccessible. Users also have the option to save on power and on data.



Venice X enters mass production at the end of April.

Frontier Smart Technologies is a pioneer in technologies for Digital Radio and Smart IoT devices.

The company’s customers include Bose, Denon, , JBL, Onkyo, Panasonic, Sony, Yamaha, Marshall, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, TechniSat and Teufel , to name a few.

Frontier is the first independent system integrator to be authorised by Spotify as part of its new Approved Certification Partner program for Spotify Connect. For Frontier’s customers (audio brands and ODMs), this authorisation will facilitate an accelerated approvals process, potentially reducing time to market, while still ensuring products are thoroughly tested to maintain quality and compliance.



