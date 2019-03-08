Bauer launches classical station



The 4th of March 2019 saw Scala Radio being launched throughout the UK. The London based station, owned by Bauer Media, broadcasts on DAB and online. This new addition to the classical radio network creates a 3 way battle between BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM.

The lineup of presenters and contributors includes veteran Simon Mayo, who hosts his show from 10 am to 1 pm every Monday to Saturday. TV presenter Angellica Bell, movie critic Mark Kermode, electronic dance music DJ Goldie, and 19-year-old composer Jack Pepper.



The station is a platform for "classical music for modern life" and Bauer management aim to engage a modern audience, as well as to address the decline of radio listening for those under the age of 30.



Research undertaken by Bauer Media's management shows that while younger audiences are still discovering classical music, they are doing so increasingly on digital platforms and not via the radio. Steve Parkinson, Bauer Group Managing Director, National Radio says " we believe that Scala is the most exciting new personality-led radio station launch in a long time".



The programming schedule on Scala also features shows about classical music in the mainstream, with Parkinson adding that this venture is both "intriguing" and " completely unique".

Bauer’s move into the classical music arena, along with the purchase of Jazz FM in 2018, was also encouraged by an increasingly crowded UK commercial radio market, mostly targeting supporters of contemporary music.

Bauer's UK radio division further increased its portfolio to over 85 stations last month. This saw the media group adding to its impressive portfolio which also comprises of big brands such as Kiss, Magic and Absolute.



You can listen to the radio station here www.scala.co.uk





