Bauer launches classical station

The station is a platform for "classical music for modern life" and Bauer management aim to engage a modern audience, as well as to address the decline of radio listening for those under the age of 30.
Research undertaken by Bauer Media's management shows that while younger audiences are still discovering classical music, they are doing so increasingly on digital platforms and not via the radio. Steve Parkinson, Bauer Group Managing Director, National Radio says " we believe that Scala is the most exciting new personality-led radio station launch in a long time".
The programming schedule on Scala also features shows about classical music in the mainstream, with Parkinson adding that this venture is both "intriguing" and " completely unique".
Bauer’s move into the classical music arena, along with the purchase of Jazz FM in 2018, was also encouraged by an increasingly crowded UK commercial radio market, mostly targeting supporters of contemporary music.
Bauer's UK radio division further increased its portfolio to over 85 stations last month. This saw the media group adding to its impressive portfolio which also comprises of big brands such as Kiss, Magic and Absolute.
You can listen to the radio station here www.scala.co.uk
