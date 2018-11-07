La Lettre Pro de la Radio & des Médias
WorldDAB à Berlin : un écosystème au-delà de la radio et de l'audio

Rédigé par le Mercredi 7 Novembre 2018 à 12:15 | modifié le Mercredi 7 Novembre 2018 à 12:15



Le DAB fait partie d'un ensemble de l'écosystème audio digital qui va au-delà de la radio et de l'audio. Graham Dixon (EBU), Simon Mason (Arqiva) et Michael Hill (RadioPlayer) ont partagé avec La Lettre Pro de la Radio leur vision de cet écosystème. Entretien exclusif réalisé lors de l'Assemblée générale 2018 du WorldDAB à Berlin (vidéo en anglais).



Vidéo à retrouver, dés la semaine prochaine, sur notre nouvelle plateforme interactive connectonair.com

Graham Dixon (EBU)
Head of Radio at EBU after almost 32 years at the BBC
Simon Mason (Arqiva)
Arqiva is a broadcast operator and you are Director of RF Technology and head of New Technology
Michael Hill (RadioPlayer)
Founder and Managing Director at Radioplayer, a BBC/commercial joint venture - and RadioPlayer WorldWide Ltd


Philippe Chapot
Fondateur et directeur de la publication de La Lettre Pro de la Radio et des Médias, Philippe... En savoir plus sur cet auteur

