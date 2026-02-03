La Lettre Pro de la Radio & du Podcast
Mardi 3 Février 2026 - 11:30

ALC [SOLUTION] Nick Dunkerley: Hindenburg's Innovations, Storytelling Power, and Audio's Future (English Intégral)


In this episode, Philippe Chapot and Nick Dunkerley discuss Hindenburg's innovative audio production software. They explore historical challenges in the broadcast industry, emphasizing the importance of standards and auto levels. The conversation highlights Hindenburg's use of AI to simplify audio production and train journalists. They also discuss the value of long-form radio, media's role in societal polarization, and the storytelling potential of local radio and podcasts. The episode concludes with thoughts on a foundation for long-form radio and Hindenburg's audiobook applications. Cet article vous est offert gratuitement dans le cadre du Paris Radio Show 2026.






- Hindenburg software is designed to simplify audio editing for journalists and podcasters, ensuring high-quality output with user-friendly tools.
- Long-form radio and storytelling are crucial for providing context and fostering empathy, which can help bridge societal divides.
- The proposed audio foundation aims to fund and support innovative, high-quality audio projects that promote understanding and cultural connection.



