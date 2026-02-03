ALC [SOLUTION] Nick Dunkerley: Hindenburg's Innovations, Storytelling Power, and Audio's Future (English Intégral)

Notez

In this episode, Philippe Chapot and Nick Dunkerley discuss Hindenburg's innovative audio production software. They explore historical challenges in the broadcast industry, emphasizing the importance of standards and auto levels. The conversation highlights Hindenburg's use of AI to simplify audio production and train journalists. They also discuss the value of long-form radio, media's role in societal polarization, and the storytelling potential of local radio and podcasts. The episode concludes with thoughts on a foundation for long-form radio and Hindenburg's audiobook applications. Cet article vous est offert gratuitement dans le cadre du Paris Radio Show 2026.