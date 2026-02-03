ALC [SOLUTION] Nick Dunkerley: Hindenburg's Innovations, Storytelling Power, and Audio's Future (English Intégral)

- Hindenburg software is designed to simplify audio editing for journalists and podcasters, ensuring high-quality output with user-friendly tools.
- Long-form radio and storytelling are crucial for providing context and fostering empathy, which can help bridge societal divides.
- The proposed audio foundation aims to fund and support innovative, high-quality audio projects that promote understanding and cultural connection.
