A Quickie With Paneda

While providing solutions for all digital radio and television systems, the company is now leading the pack when it comes to " break- in systems" in tunnels. This system aims to inform people about any important information, especially in the event of an emergency.

These break in systems are mainly developed and designed to be used in road tunnels but are also useable in train stations, parking garages, and shopping centres.



This break- in system can also be used as a tool to spread information easily.



Watch the “ A Quickie With “ interview our journalist, Andy Leve had with Paneda's Sales Manager Lars- Peder Lundgren to find out more about this.

