Médialocales 2017 : le top dans 10 grandes villes







# LYON Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 (%) France Inter 14,6 +1,7 France Info 10 +2 RMC 9,6 0 Europe 1 8,7 -0,5 RTL 7,9 -1,1





# MARSEILLE Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 RMC 10,7 +2,5 France Bleu 9,8 +1,6 France Inter 9,7 +1,4 Skyrock 9,1 -1,5 France Info 9 0





# TOULOUSE Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 France Inter 17,5 +3,1 NRJ 11,7 +1,7 RMC 10,3 -0,7 France Info 10,1 -1,2 RTL 9,1 +1,1





# NICE Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 RMC 11,8 +1 France Inter 10,6 +0,1 France Info 9,3 -1,6 NRJ 8,7 -1 Skyrock 7 +0,4





# NANTES Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 France Inter 17,6 +2,4 RTL 12,4 +1,8 France Info 10,3 -0,2 Europe 1 10,3 +0,3 NRJ 8,2 -0,7





# BORDEAUX Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 France Inter 14,2 -0,5 RMC 11,2 +0,3 France Info 9,3 +2,1 RTL 8,8 +0,4 Europe 1 8,2 +1,4





# LILLE Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 RTL 15,2 +,1,2 Skyrock 10,7 -1,2 Europe 1 9,5 -1,3 Virgin Radio 9 +0,1 NRJ 8,9 -1,3





# RENNES Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 France Inter 20,5 +3,4 RTL 11,5 +1,5 France Info 10,4 -1,8 Europe 1 8,2 -1,6 Nostalgie 7,3 0





# STRASBOURG Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 France Inter 15 +2,8 NRJ 14,6 -2,7 Europe 1 11,4 -0,8 RTL 11,1 -1,3 France Info 10,9 +0,7





# MONTPELLIER Radio AC (%) Évolution N-1 France Inter 13,7 +0,8 France Info 9,5 -1,4 RMC 9,3 +2,3 NRJ 8,2 +1 Europe 1 6 -4,6 S'il est difficile de dégager une tendance générale sur ces villes, on constate la bonne santé des radios généralistes nationales qui sont souvent le haut du podium. Les radios musicales hormis NRJ sont rarement présentes dans le top 5. Aucun programme local n'apparaît dans cette audience très urbaine, ces stations performent généralement dans les zones rurales, notamment au niveau départemental.



