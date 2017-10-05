Médialocales 2017 : le top dans 10 grandes villes €

S’il est difficile de dégager une tendance générale sur ces villes, on constate la bonne santé des radios généralistes nationales qui sont souvent le haut du podium. Les radios musicales hormis NRJ sont rarement présentes dans le top 5. Aucun programme local n’apparaît dans cette audience très urbaine, ces stations performent généralement dans les zones rurales, notamment au niveau départemental.
# LYON
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1 (%)
|France Inter
|14,6
|+1,7
|France Info
|10
|+2
|RMC
|9,6
|0
|Europe 1
|8,7
|-0,5
|RTL
|7,9
|-1,1
# MARSEILLE
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|RMC
|10,7
|+2,5
|France Bleu
|9,8
|+1,6
|France Inter
|9,7
|+1,4
|Skyrock
|9,1
|-1,5
|France Info
|9
|0
# TOULOUSE
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|France Inter
|17,5
|+3,1
|NRJ
|11,7
|+1,7
|RMC
|10,3
|-0,7
|France Info
|10,1
|-1,2
|RTL
|9,1
|+1,1
# NICE
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|RMC
|11,8
|+1
|France Inter
|10,6
|+0,1
|France Info
|9,3
|-1,6
|NRJ
|8,7
|-1
|Skyrock
|7
|+0,4
# NANTES
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|France Inter
|17,6
|+2,4
|RTL
|12,4
|+1,8
|France Info
|10,3
|-0,2
|Europe 1
|10,3
|+0,3
|NRJ
|8,2
|-0,7
# BORDEAUX
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|France Inter
|14,2
|-0,5
|RMC
|11,2
|+0,3
|France Info
|9,3
|+2,1
|RTL
|8,8
|+0,4
|Europe 1
|8,2
|+1,4
# LILLE
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|RTL
|15,2
|+,1,2
|Skyrock
|10,7
|-1,2
|Europe 1
|9,5
|-1,3
|Virgin Radio
|9
|+0,1
|NRJ
|8,9
|-1,3
# RENNES
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|France Inter
|20,5
|+3,4
|RTL
|11,5
|+1,5
|France Info
|10,4
|-1,8
|Europe 1
|8,2
|-1,6
|Nostalgie
|7,3
|0
# STRASBOURG
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|France Inter
|15
|+2,8
|NRJ
|14,6
|-2,7
|Europe 1
|11,4
|-0,8
|RTL
|11,1
|-1,3
|France Info
|10,9
|+0,7
# MONTPELLIER
|Radio
|AC (%)
|Évolution N-1
|France Inter
|13,7
|+0,8
|France Info
|9,5
|-1,4
|RMC
|9,3
|+2,3
|NRJ
|8,2
|+1
|Europe 1
|6
|-4,6